The big ideas of Big Tex Papas started from a car trunk

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- Life was not always easy for Samuel Baraza.

Baraza spent time at shelters and was homeless at one point.

He never worried because he knew he would be successful in life with hard work and perseverance.

He needed to find a way to make extra money and decided to start selling baked potatoes out of the trunk of his car.

Before he knew it, they'd be sold out within an hour.

"It is a tradition here in Texas to do big barbecue baked potatoes, but we wanted to take it a step further. Maybe we can use the potato as a base and just add toppings," said Baraza, whose trunk venture turned into Big Tex Papas.

That idea led to the creation of multiple, diverse potato options: crawfish and shrimp, chicken alfredo, and fajita, among others.

All along, Baraza wanted to step away from the tradition BBQ baked potato and create a concept like none other.

Big Tex Papas is at 901 Southmore Ave. in Pasadena and it's open seven days a week.

