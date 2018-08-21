FOOD & DRINK

Taco Bell testing fries with world's hottest pepper

EMBED </>More Videos

Taco Bell testing fries with world's hottest pepper.

By
If you like HOT...head to Taco Bell. But you'll have to be in Ohio for now.

The restaurant chain has started testing reaper ranch fries in Ohio locations. The reaper ranch fries are an upgrade from the popular nacho fries. They're smothered in hot reaper pepper ranch sauce made from Carolina reaper chili peppers.

The Carolina reaper is a hybrid of a ghost pepper and red habanero. The reaper holds the Guinness World Record for the world's hottest chili pepper.

Taco Bell has not said yet whether the fries will be available nationwide.
Did someone say food?! Houston food lovers, unite!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodtaco bellfoodu.s. & worldOhio
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Wagyu Hibachi & Sushi Bar opens its doors in West University
Chicken fried dog brings out the best in Texas goodness
The 4 best gluten-free eateries in Houston
Z on 23 Rooftop Lounge debuts at Le Méridien downtown
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
6-figure salaries for teachers? Gov. Abbott backs the idea
BRIGHT SPOT: 85-year-old Harvey survivor still makes us smile
Protesters knock down Confederate statue on UNC campus
95-year-old Nazi war criminal deported back to Germany
Elderly woman allegedly duped into buying trucks for these men
3-year-old child found dead in clothes dryer
Bulletproof and clear backpacks among back-to-school options
Father charged with murder alleges wife strangled his 2 girls
Show More
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Girls outraged after school dress code video goes viral
Post Oak Little League eliminated after heartbreaking loss
Multiple people may have 'sexually molested' pony in barn
More News