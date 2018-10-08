HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Houston Astros fans enjoyed a warm, sweet surprise Monday morning when one Shipley Do-nuts location served up treats in honor of the hometown town.
The Coca-Cola Shooting Stars and Astros Shuttle Crew gave away special edition "Stro-Nut" donuts from 7-9 a.m. for anyone who showed up to the Shipley's location at 6545 Bissonnet Street.
The @AstrosStars are at Shipley at 6545 Bissonnet serving up a free #Astros donut for fans coming through until 9am! pic.twitter.com/222DUNqhrF— Houston Astros (@astros) October 8, 2018
The treats were decorated with orange icing and blue sprinkles, matching the 'Stros colors.
SEE ALSO: Houston restaurant offers free milkshake for every Astros homerun during postseason game
Fans also had a chance to spin the prize wheel and get Astros postseason swag.
The Astros take on the Cleveland Indians in Game 3 of the ALDS today at 12:30 p.m.
PLAYOFF PARTIES: Where to catch the Astros action around town
Did someone say food?! Houston food lovers, unite!