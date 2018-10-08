The @AstrosStars are at Shipley at 6545 Bissonnet serving up a free #Astros donut for fans coming through until 9am! pic.twitter.com/222DUNqhrF — Houston Astros (@astros) October 8, 2018

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4439439" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Shipley's on Bissonnet near Bayland Park gave away FREE Astros donuts Monday morning.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4438995" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Astros are on the brink of sweeping the ALDS. Here's where you can watch them this afternoon.

Houston Astros fans enjoyed a warm, sweet surprise Monday morning when one Shipley Do-nuts location served up treats in honor of the hometown town.The Coca-Cola Shooting Stars and Astros Shuttle Crew gave away special edition "Stro-Nut" donuts from 7-9 a.m. for anyone who showed up to the Shipley's location at 6545 Bissonnet Street.The treats were decorated with orange icing and blue sprinkles, matching the 'Stros colors.Fans also had a chance to spin the prize wheel and get Astros postseason swag.The Astros take on the Cleveland Indians in Game 3 of the ALDS today at 12:30 p.m.