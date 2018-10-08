FOOD & DRINK

SURPRISE! Shipley's serves up free Astros limited-edition donuts ahead of game 3

Shipley's on Bissonnet near Bayland Park gave away FREE Astros donuts Monday morning.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston Astros fans enjoyed a warm, sweet surprise Monday morning when one Shipley Do-nuts location served up treats in honor of the hometown town.

The Coca-Cola Shooting Stars and Astros Shuttle Crew gave away special edition "Stro-Nut" donuts from 7-9 a.m. for anyone who showed up to the Shipley's location at 6545 Bissonnet Street.


The treats were decorated with orange icing and blue sprinkles, matching the 'Stros colors.

SEE ALSO: Houston restaurant offers free milkshake for every Astros homerun during postseason game

Fans also had a chance to spin the prize wheel and get Astros postseason swag.



The Astros take on the Cleveland Indians in Game 3 of the ALDS today at 12:30 p.m.

PLAYOFF PARTIES: Where to catch the Astros action around town

Did someone say food?! Houston food lovers, unite!
