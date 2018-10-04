SPORTS

PLAYOFF PARTIES: Where to catch the Astros action around town

Be loud, wear orange, watch the Astros, repeat.

If you couldn't score a ticket to watch the Astros in person, we've got you covered!

There are watch parties all over town where you can catch the 'Stros take on the Cleveland Indians in the ALDS.

  • Astros Street Festivals and Watch Parties
When it comes to watching the Astros, why not go to the source?

The team is hosting official street festivals for home games and watch parties for away games.

The Street Fest begins four hours prior to the first pitch and is open to those who have a valid game ticket.

For the watch parties, each game will be shown on a videoboard inside and outside of the stadium. Gates open two hours prior to the first pitch and no admission will be allowed after the 5th inning.

Both events will have live music, food trucks, bar games and plenty of entertainment for the whole family. Vouchers are required for the watch parties and can be claimed for free through the Astros website.

  • Lucky's Pub
A fan favorite and downtown staple, Lucky's Pub will be hosting playoff watch parties for EVERY game.

The bar will have tables and chairs setup with their jumbotron showing the game, but fans are also encouraged to bring their own chairs and seats.

There will be food trucks, food and drink specials, and swag available for purchase.

  • Saint Arnold Brewing Company
The always popular Saint Arnold Brewing Company already has your craft beer needs, but their big screen and beer garden will be showing all Astros playoff games!

Their menu features everything from fried chicken to grilled salmon, depending on your mood and dietary needs. Plus plenty of beer.

  • HTX Fan Tavern
If you're familiar with the Minute Maid Park surroundings, you're familiar with this spot.

The HTX Fan Tavern is always open on gameday and has been known for their drink specials and block parties. Just make sure you fuel up on food elsewhere before you head to the tavern.
