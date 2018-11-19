EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2659021" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> House of Pies gearing up for around-the-clock pie making

A familiar line is growing outside a popular pie shop before Thanksgiving.Every year, we see hundreds line up outside Flying Saucer Pie Co., in northwest Houston, as the clock ticks down to the holiday.This is one of the city's most popular places to get dessert.Over the weekend, we saw a line of people that formed around the block, hoping to get a one-of-a-kind pie for Thanksgiving.Flying Saucer will be open Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. while supplies last.Over at House of Pies, they are baking around the clock.They told ABC13 that Wednesday will be the busiest day of the year.