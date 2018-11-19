FOOD & DRINK

Dozens wait in line for pies ahead of Thanksgiving

EMBED </>More Videos

Big crowds expected in the rush for Thanksgiving desserts

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A familiar line is growing outside a popular pie shop before Thanksgiving.

Every year, we see hundreds line up outside Flying Saucer Pie Co., in northwest Houston, as the clock ticks down to the holiday.

This is one of the city's most popular places to get dessert.

Over the weekend, we saw a line of people that formed around the block, hoping to get a one-of-a-kind pie for Thanksgiving.

Flying Saucer will be open Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. while supplies last.

Over at House of Pies, they are baking around the clock.

They told ABC13 that Wednesday will be the busiest day of the year.

House of Pies prepping 10,000 pies for Thanksgiving rush
EMBED More News Videos

House of Pies gearing up for around-the-clock pie making

Related Topics:
foodthanksgivingpiebusinessdessertsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
How to cook turkey: Recipes from Butterball
3 new businesses to check out in Westchase
Your guide to the 5 most popular spots in Houston's Fourth Ward neighborhood
Jimmy Dean offering sausage-scented holiday wrapping paper
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Teen arrested and charged in murder of beloved store clerk
Thief takes off with elderly couple's iPad within seconds
Anwar Holmes sentenced to 80 years for drug possession
Horse rescued from manhole in Third Ward, authorities say
Watson hugs injured photographer after pass hits her nose
Kylie Jenner makes guest appearance at Ulta Beauty store
SKETCH: Suspect wanted for fatally stabbing man near bus stop
Tijuana protesters chant 'Out!' at migrants camped in city
Show More
Tennessee man accused of raping 16-month-old found in Alabama
Texans and Redskins come together after gruesome leg injury
Teen driver survives spectacular crash at F3 Macau Grand Prix
First images show missing submarine's seafloor wreckage
Digital Deal of the Day
More News