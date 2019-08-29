Louisiana chain Steamboat Bill's opening first Texas location in Pearland

The restaurant, which has been voted one of the top Cajun eateries in Southwest Louisiana, is opening its fifth location in Pearland in October.
They'll be taking over SBB Scooter's Ice House, located on Main Street and Knapp Road. According to Steamboat Bill's website, Scooter's is still open and undergoing renovations.
Steamboat Bill's first opened its doors in 1982 in Lake Charles, Louisiana. They're known for their Cajun fried dinners and boiled crawfish.
