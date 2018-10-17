Texas named best food state in U.S.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Texas is known for many things, and great food happens to be one of them.
According to a recent report on Thrillist.com, Texas is ranked No.1 when it comes to the food category.
We are not surprised by the news, but some other states may be. California came in as No. 2, New York No. 3 and Louisiana No. 4.
The states were ranked based on quality restaurant scenes, state specialties and fresh seafood and produce, according to the article.
Texas, specifically Houston, won over the judges with its "most diverse immigrant populations in the country."
Even though the barbecue and Tex-Mex stole the judges hearts, they also named four cities that are known for their own unique food scenes.
Dallas also wowed the judges with their "perfection of the meat-centric steakhouses, while Houston's mix of ice house, seafood, and immigrant cultures took the judges by surprise."
San Antonio was named as the city with the "best Mexican food in Texas," and Austin was loved because of its traditional Texan barbecue, breakfast tacos and food truck culture.