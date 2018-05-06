FOOD & DRINK

Texas-based company recalling smoked sausage products over contamination concerns

EMBED </>More Videos

Texas-based company recalling smoked sausage products. (KTRK)

If you have smoked sausage products from Eddy Packing Company, you may want to check the labels.

The company, based in Yoakum, Texas, is recalling approximately 49,558 pounds of smoked sausage products that may be contaminated with hard plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced.

The items were originally processed on April 5 with packing dates of April 5-6.

Some of the recalled products include:

  • Eddy Premium Smoked Sausage

  • Dickey's Barbecue Pit Fresh Polish Sausage


These items were shipped to food service and retail locations in California, Georgia, Illinois, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas. They should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

To see the full list, click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodrecalltexas news
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Carpool for cupcakes: Crave offers sweet back-to-school deal
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Houston chicken fried steak favorite prepares to say farewell
Wine bar Bacco on the Bayou opens its doors in southwest Houston
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Girl burned on half of her body after trying 'fire challenge'
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
Show More
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
More News