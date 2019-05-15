stretch your dollar

Perry's Steakhouse has 79 cent pork chops on Friday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you love pork chops, you'll want to rush to Perry's Steakhouse for lunch on May 17.

In honor of their 40th anniversary, Perry's says the first 100 people in line when they open will get their famous Pork Chop Friday lunch for just 79 cents.



You must be 21 or older to be eligible. The rare offer is first-come, first-serve and for dine-in only.

They will not accept reservations until 11:15 a.m. for lunch on Friday.

The offer is valid at all Perry's Steakhouse & Grille locations.

They have Houston-area locations in Baybrook, Champions, Katy, Memorial City, River Oaks, Sugar Land and The Woodlands.

Click here to find the Perry's Steakhouse location near you.
