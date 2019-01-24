FOOD & DRINK

Perry's Steakhouse owner serves up details on highly anticipated River Oaks location

New Perry's Steakhouse location opening in River Oaks

HOUSTON, Texas --
The wait for the River Oaks location of Perry's Steakhouse & Grille is over. The steakhouse will open to the public on Feb. 11, the restaurant announced.

Over a year in development, the approximately 12,000-square-foot restaurant will occupy both the former California Pizza Kitchen and second-story Baker Street Pub in the River Oaks Shopping Center at 1997 West Gray St.

Opening its first location in the Houston city limits serves as an opportunity to take a closer look at Perry's. The restaurant has come a long way since owner Chris Perry opened his first location on Bay Area Boulevard in 1992 as an evolution of his father's butcher shop.

For more on this story visit our partners at Culturemap.

