Pappas will close 5 locations for good due to COVID-19

Pappas Restaurants has permanently closed five of its Houston-area establishments, including three inside the Loop. They are:
- Yia Yia Mary's Mediterranean Kitchen
- Pappas Seafood House at I-45 North at Aldine Bender
- Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen on Richmond near Kirby
- Pappas Shrimp Shack at I-45 and Woodridge
- Little Pappas Seafood House on Shepherd and West Alabama
The company's three restaurants in downtown Houston-Pappasito's in the Hilton Americas Hotel, Pappadeaux in the George R. Brown Convention Center, and Pappas Bros. Steakhouse in the Shops at Houston Center-will reopen "as soon as it is possible to do so," Pappas director of marketing Christina Pappas tells CultureMap.
For more on this story visit our partners at Culturemap.
RELATED LINKS:
Houston-area layoffs: The top 10 companies with most cuts
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
The video above is from a previous story.