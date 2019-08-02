Food & Drink

Oscar Mayer introduces hot dog-flavored ice cream

Oscar Mayer is introducing hot dog-flavored ice cream. The company is calling the sweet and salty treat the Ice Dog Sandwich.

The sandwich is made with candied hot dog bits, hot dog sweet cream, spicy dijon gelato, and a cookie bun.

MORE: French's releases limited edition Mustard-flavored ice cream

A hand-made ice cream company based in New York City partnered with Oscar Mayer to create the sandwich, aiming to "translate the experience of eating your favorite Oscar Mayer hot dog in frozen form."

The Wienermobile will be specially outfitted as an ice cream truck. It will be in New York City the week of August 12th handing out free samples of the Ice Dog Sandwich.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkbizarrebuzzworthyu.s. & worldhot dogsice cream
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bus driver tested positive for controlled substances: Deputies
Driver flees after 30 feet of wooden fence pierces windshield
Rapper EMG Santana gunned down at Houston apartment
Duo armed with cameras take risky climb up US-59 bridge
Saoirse Kennedy Hill dies at 22
Freeway closures could mean traffic delays for Astros fans
How you can apply to become a census worker
Show More
White Linen Night is back in the Heights this weekend
SPONSORED: YMCA Operation Backpack
Get your child's back-to-school shots for free
Get free backpacks, supplies for your kids at these events
911 calls released in Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting
More TOP STORIES News