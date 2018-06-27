FOOD & DRINK

NOSTALGIA! The snacks we loved from the 90s and 2000s

What was your favorite snack of the 90s/2000s? (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
What could possibly be better than grabbing a Sprite Remix bottle, squirting your favorite mystery color ketchup on a sandwich and watching TGIF?

Nothing.

In a little bit of nostalgia, we're taking a look at some of the snacks and drinks that made the late 1990s and early 2000s such a time to be alive.

SPRITE REMIX
Introduced in 2003, Sprite Remix brought three different flavors to the popular drink - from Tropical Remix, Berryclear Remix to Aruba Jam Remix. The line was discontinued in 2005.


SURGE

The citrusy soft drink disappeared in the early 2000s after huge popularity. The drink became the center of rumors that it contained a high amount of caffeine and sugar levels. Schools across the country also banned Surge in vending machines.
In 2014, the Coca-Cola Company re-introduced the drink to the market.

EZ SQUIRT Ketchup
When it comes to ketchup, you only had one option at the store: the iconic red bottle. In 2000, Heinz decided to make it interesting in the world of ketchup. The first EZ Squirt ketchup colors to make their debut were green and red.

The product failed.

DORITOS 3D's
Who can forget the 3D Doritos? Frito-Lay's new snack gained its popularity in the mid-2000s.
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
