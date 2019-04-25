Food & Drink

Houstonians can dine out for this worthy cause for one day only

HOUSTON, Texas -- If there are two things Houstonians love in equal measure, they're dining out and helping fellow Houstonians. They're able to do both of those things on one day this week, with AIDS Foundation Houston's Dining Out for Life Event.

The premise is simple: have breakfast, lunch, or dinner (or even all three) at any of the nearly 40 participating restaurants, and those restaurants will donate a portion of sales to AIDS Foundation Houston. The event will be held one day only: Thursday, April 25. Those who can't dine out that day can make a direct contribution to the organization.

Founded in 1982, the organization provides a host of services, including benefits and resources counseling, case management, housing, and food and nutrition assistance to low-income, HIV+ men, women, and children. Dining Out for Life was created by a Philadelphia ActionAIDS volunteer.

