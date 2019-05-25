Pass and Provisions restaurant in Montrose closing after 7 years

HOUSTON, Texas -- One of Houston's most-acclaimed restaurants will serve its last meal this weekend. The Pass & Provisions is closing after service on Saturday, May 25, chef-owners Seth Siegel-Gardner and Terrence Gallivan announced in the following statement.The restaurant opened in 2012 joining such notables as Underbelly and Oxheart in a wave of chef-led concepts that helped raised Houston's profile as a notable dining destination. With resumes that included working for celebrity chefs Gordon Ramsay and Marcus Samuelsson, Siegel-Gardner and Gallivan brought the sort of talent and experience to the restaurant that made it a hit.