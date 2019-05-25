Pass and Provisions restaurant in Montrose closing after 7 years

HOUSTON, Texas -- One of Houston's most-acclaimed restaurants will serve its last meal this weekend. The Pass & Provisions is closing after service on Saturday, May 25, chef-owners Seth Siegel-Gardner and Terrence Gallivan announced in the following statement.
Owning a restaurant is very much (to us) like having a child. There's the upfront excitement, the agony of the name, the big reveal and then the work. The ups, downs, the sweet moments and the hard ones, the tears and the smiles. Over the past seven years, from seeing the pilot lights burning in the morning to sometimes watching the dawn rise we have been honored to be a part of your celebrations, graduations, weddings, and first nights away from the baby, your drinks out with friends, awards and promotions and even more for the bad times when you just needed a place to have a drink and a good meal to cheer you up. You are a part of our family, which is why this part of our story is so hard to write. Saturday, May 25 will be our last day of service. Please come and say goodbye. Raise a glass with us and know that we appreciated your support. Thanks for letting us cook for you.
The restaurant opened in 2012 joining such notables as Underbelly and Oxheart in a wave of chef-led concepts that helped raised Houston's profile as a notable dining destination. With resumes that included working for celebrity chefs Gordon Ramsay and Marcus Samuelsson, Siegel-Gardner and Gallivan brought the sort of talent and experience to the restaurant that made it a hit.
