One of Houston's most high-profile steakhouses will close next week. Smith & Wollensky announced that its last day of service will be Saturday, October 13."The Houston market has been great to the Smith & Wollensky brand, providing years of engagement and exposure," the statement begins. "As we've come to the end of our 15-year lease in Highland Village on Westheimer Road, we've made the decision to not renew, and we will be closing our Houston location. While this decision was a difficult one, we are confident future opportunities await the S&W brand in the state of Texas."CultureMap contacted Smith & Wollensky representatives for comment. "As you can imagine, we are equally disappointed and sad to leave," a representative tells CultureMap. "However, renewing our lease at this time was simply not a viable business option for us."