HOUSTON CULTUREMAP

High-profile Houston steakhouse announces last day of service

EMBED </>More Videos

It's the end of the road for a high-profile Houston steakhouse.

HOUSTON, Texas --
One of Houston's most high-profile steakhouses will close next week. Smith & Wollensky announced that its last day of service will be Saturday, October 13.

"The Houston market has been great to the Smith & Wollensky brand, providing years of engagement and exposure," the statement begins. "As we've come to the end of our 15-year lease in Highland Village on Westheimer Road, we've made the decision to not renew, and we will be closing our Houston location. While this decision was a difficult one, we are confident future opportunities await the S&W brand in the state of Texas."

CultureMap contacted Smith & Wollensky representatives for comment. "As you can imagine, we are equally disappointed and sad to leave," a representative tells CultureMap. "However, renewing our lease at this time was simply not a viable business option for us."

Read more from our partners at CultureMap.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyculturemapHouston CultureMapfoodrestaurantHouston
HOUSTON CULTUREMAP
NEW LINEUP: Rooftop theater adds more movies to lineup
See where Houston ranks among the most fun cities in America
Top 5 places to work in Houston, new national survey
Anonymous donor gifts $4 million to University of Houston
More Houston CultureMap
SOCIETY
Inside the State Fair of Texas
Dr Pepper gifts tickets to football fans after son shreds $1,000
Woman defends Spanish speakers being berated while shopping
Woman crochets Ruth Bader Ginsburg dolls for a good cause
More Society
Top Stories
HIGHWAY 90 SHOWDOWN: Dayton at Crosby tonight
Crosby HS band needs YOUR help getting to Chicago
The man behind Crosby's powerhouse football program
Dayton head coach instills more than football in players
Dr Pepper gifts tickets to football fans after son shreds $1,000
Woman searches Plenty of Fish for hitman to kill ex: FBI
How much is 7 rows worth of beer at an Astros game?
ALDS Game 1: 'Stros beat Indians 7-2 to take Game 1
Show More
Former Rice football player charged in Blain Padgett's death
Woman defends Spanish speakers being berated while shopping
Good Samaritan loses leg while helping stranded motorist
Arrest in death of Rice athlete Blaine Padgett shocks ex-coach
Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino gets 8 months in prison over taxes
More News