GET READY: Houston Latin Restaurant Week coming in June

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're a fan of good food, you might want to add this to your summer plans.

Latin Restaurant Week is set to kick off in Houston June 2-16.

The two-week menu showcase will feature more than 25 participating restaurants who will be offering special pricing on casual lunch or upscale dinners.

They'll feature menu options ranging from $15 to $50.

Organizers say Houston Dynamo soccer players will be making surprise visits to various participating restaurants throughout the two weeks to generate awareness around this year's initiative.

"In giving back, we've partnered with the Houston Hispanic Health Coalition to provide a workshop during their health fair to educate the underserved community and provide them with tangible tools to lead a healthier life through sustenance," said Karinn Chavarria, co-founder of Latin Restaurant Week.

Some of the restaurants participating will be Alicia's Mexican Grille, Gauchos Do Sul, Los Cucos, Mucho Mexico, Sofrito Houston, Vida Mariscos Seafood & Sports Bar, Essentials Kitchen by Chef Martinez, Peruvian Sweets by Belen, and more.

