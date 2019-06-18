Frito-Lay recalls some barbecue chips after package mix-up

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5348929" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> El Monterey breakfast wraps recalled, may contain small rocks.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5349498" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mizkan America, Inc., announced the voluntary recall of select production codes of certain Ragú pasta sauces in the U.S. because the sauce may contain fragments of plastic.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5346483" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Vermont-based flour company is voluntarily recalling some bags of flour due to potential E. coli contamination.

Check your lunch bag before you head out the door!Frito-Lay is recalling some of its chips because of an unlisted allergen.The company says their "Lightly Salted Barbecue" chips in the seven ounce bag may contain a milk allergen. They say a flavoring for another chip was mistakenly added into the wrong bags.They have a "guaranteed fresh" date of Aug. 27 2019. You can contact Frito-Lay or return the item to the store for a refund.