Free summer meals available to children in Spring ISD, HISD and more

School is out for the summer, but children in many areas of greater Houston will still be able to receive free meals. Food is something we often take for granted, but for some families, these summer meals are a lifeline.
These summer feeding programs are funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Even better, all meals are based on national nutrition standards for children to help them maintain a balanced diet.
According to the USDA, nearly 13 million children in the U.S. live in food-insecure households, as of 2016. That means one in six children, or 18 percent of American children, may not have consistent access to enough food for an active, healthy lifestyle. In Texas, that number is even higher at 23 percent.
Spring ISD, like many other districts, recognizes the need, so it is offering a summer feeding program serving free breakfast and lunch at 12 campuses across the district.
Starting June 4, children ages 18 and under are eligible and do not have to be enrolled in summer school or show proof of income to receive free meals at participating schools in Spring ISD.
Adults can also get a nutritious breakfast for $1.50 and lunch for $3.50 each.
The Spring ISD program ends Thursday, June 27, but Spring is not the only school district stepping up to help fill in the gaps.
Houston ISD also has a no-cost meal program serving breakfast and lunch at more than 250 schools Monday through Thursday from June 5 to July 3. Adults can also purchase breakfast for $2.75 and lunch for $4.
The participating Spring ISD campuses include:
Thompson Elementary, 12470 Walters Rd., Houston, Monday-Thursday, June 4-27, Breakfast: 8:30 to 8:50 a.m., Lunch: 1 to 1:30 p.m.
Burchett Elementary, 3366 James Leo Dr., Spring, Monday-Thursday, June 4-27, Breakfast: 8:30 to 8:50 a.m., Lunch: 1 to 1:30 p.m.
Bammel Elementary, 1739 Red Oak Drive, Houston, Monday-Thursday, June 4 - July 16, Breakfast: 8:30 to 8:50 a.m., Lunch: 1 to 1:30 p.m.
Hoyland Elementary, 2200 Wittershaw Dr., Houston, Monday-Thursday, June 4 - July 16, Breakfast: 8:30 to 8:50 a.m., Lunch: 1 to 1:30 p.m.
Ponderosa Elementary, 17202 Butte Creek, Houston, Monday-Thursday, June 4 - July 16, Breakfast: 8:30 to 8:50 a.m., Lunch: 1 to 1:30 p.m.
Salyers Elementary, 25705 Hardy Street, Spring, Monday-Thursday, June 4 - July 16, Breakfast: 8:30 to 8:50 a.m., Lunch: 1 to 1:30 p.m.
Bailey Middle School, 3377 James C. Leo Dr., Spring, Monday-Thursday, June 4 - July 16, Breakfast: 9:30 to 9:50 a.m., Lunch: 12 to 12:30 p.m.
Bammel Middle School, 16711 Ella Blvd., Houston, Monday-Thursday, June 4 - July 16, Breakfast: 9:30 to 9:50 a.m., Lunch: 12 to 12:30 p.m.
Dekaney High School, 22351 Imperial Valley, Houston, Monday-Thursday, June 4 - July 16, Breakfast: 7:30 to 7:50 a.m., Lunch: 12 to 12:30 p.m.
Westfield High School, 16713 Ella Blvd., Houston, Monday-Thursday, June 4 - July 16, Breakfast: 7:30 to 7:50 a.m., Lunch: 12 to 12:30 p.m.
Eickenroht Elementary, 15252 Grand Point Dr., Houston, Monday-Thursday, June 4-27, and July 8-25, Breakfast: 8:30 to 8:50 a.m., Lunch: 1:00 to 1:30 p.m.
Spring High School, 19428 I-45 N, Spring, Monday-Thursday, June 4-27 and July 8-25, Breakfast: 7:30 to 7:50 a.m., Lunch: 12:00 to 12:30 p.m.
For more information about the Spring ISD program, visit SpringISD.org.
For more information on Houston ISD and its more than 250 campuses serving meals, visit houstonisd.org/freesummermeals.
Don't see a school district with a feeding program near you? Visit squaremeals.org to locate districts and campuses serving free, nutritious summer meals for kids 18 years old and under.
