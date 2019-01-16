D'Amico's Italian Market Café in Rice Village: Workers and one guest can eat free for lunch and dinner, Monday through Thursday while the shutdown lasts.

Bistro Provence in the Energy Corridor in West Houston: Free lunch Monday through Friday.

Ouisie's Table near River Oaks: Free main course of any item on the menu for lunch any day of the week. For dinner, the restaurant is offering any main course offering up to $30 at no cost.

Rainbow Lodge on White Oak Bayou: Get a free bowl of Smoked Duck Gumbo from 11:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday until the government reopens.

As the partial government shutdown closes in on its 25th day, many non-essential government employees are facing financial difficulty after not receiving pay.Many Houston businesses have been searching for their own ways to help, including Pearland's Killen's Barbecue.Restaurant owner Ronnie Killen posted to Facebook on Tuesday that he was interested in finding a way to help the affected families and it wasn't long after that Killen's Barbecue announced the details of their generous offer.Killen's Barbecue is offering free food to families affected by the government shutdown. In an event they've titled "Furlough Friday," starting January 18th Killen's will be offering a free family pack of brisket, sausage, potato salad, and beans to all Government Employees affected by the shutdown.The food is enough to feed a family of four and they plan on continuing their support every Friday until the shutdown is over.Those who qualify will need to bring their government ID with them to receive their free meal, while supplies last, and have been instructed to arrive at the west to-go window to pick up their food.Other restaurants also helping feed furloughed federal workers include:Furloughed workers will be requested to show their federally-issued government ID.