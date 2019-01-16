SPORTS

Harlem Globetrotters offering free tickets to furloughed government workers

The Harlem Globetrotters are offering free tickets to government workers during the shutdown.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Harlem Globetrotters announced Tuesday that U.S. government employees currently on furlough can get complimentary game tickets.

The Globetrotters are currently on their 2019 Fan Powered North American tour, which plans to play three games in Houston.

RELATED: Houston restaurants offer free meals to families affected by government shutdown

"As the ambassadors of goodwill, we want to show our support to all those government workers whose paychecks, and by extension their familes, are directly impacted," said Globetrotter President Howard Smith.

Government employees on furlough can show their valid government ID at the box office and receive two free tickets while supplies last. But those seeking their complimentary tickets better hurry, as the offer is only valid during the current government shutdown.

RELATED: Harlem Globetrotters show off their skills on Fertitta Center tour

The Globetrotters will make their stop in Houston Feb. 15-17. All three games will be played at the University of Houston's Fertitta Center.

For more on how to claim your free tickets, contact the Houston Athletics Ticket Office.

