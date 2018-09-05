HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Houston's own celebrity chef Chris Shepherd is once again hosting Southern Smoke, a major fundraiser that raised more than $500,000 last year for industry workers affected by Hurricane Harvey.
This year's event takes place on Sept. 30 and boasts a lineup of some of the country's most talented chefs, including Aaron Franklin of Franklin's BBQ and Houston's own Hugo Ortega.
To date, Southern Smoke has raised more than $1 million.
This year, money raised will go to The Southern Smoke Emergency Relief Fund and the MS Society.
For tickets to the fundraiser, visit the Southern Smoke website.
Shepherd was recently featured in GQ magazine's article crowning Houston the new capital of Southern cool.
