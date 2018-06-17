GROSS

Father says receipt instructed cook at New York beer garden to spit in his cheeseburger

EMBED </>More Videos

CeFaan Kim has the exclusive from Astoria.

By
QUEENS, New York --
On a scorching hot summer night, what is better than a cold brew? Pair it with a juicy burger - cheddar cheese, well done - and toast the bread. And please spit in it, too! Don't forget the mayo!

Wait...spit in it?

In an exclusive interview with Eyewitness News, Curtis Mays says it all started because his order got mixed up.



"I ate my burger already, I felt like I was gonna throw up," he said.

He asked his waitress for his receipt, and that is when he noticed that 'extra' ingredient.

"I asked her, 'why would you do this?' And she couldn't explain it. She said she didn't do it, so I was like 'who prints out the receipt?' So she said, 'I take it up there and print it myself.'" Mays said, "'So you did it? Why are you lying about it?' She just walked off."

The man says he was being treated to a Father's Day dinner by his daughter and granddaughter at the Bohemian Hall and Beer Garden in Astoria when it happened. He says the evening started off pleasant.

"She was very nice - she comes up to the table, 'hi, how are you doing?'" said Mays.

Mays said the manager fired the waitress immediately, and he got a refund, of course.

"He was saying, 'how can we compensate you?' I was like, 'how can you compensate somebody for spitting on your food? I ate this already," adds Mays.

The manager told Eyewitness News that he had never had a problem with this employee before. Food service, he says, is a stressful job, but it was unacceptable.

The manager added that is very unlikely a cook actually spat in the burger, but he understands why the customer is upset.

The Bohemian Hall and Beer Garden has an A rating from the Department of Health.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodexclusivecheeseburgerbeeru.s. & worldgrossFather's DayNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GROSS
Gross! What happens when you urinate in the pool
Woman finds maggots in jerk chicken dish from restaurant
Mascara warning: What happens when you don't remove it properly
Gross! Man finds fingernail inside burger
More gross
FOOD & DRINK
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Houston chicken fried steak favorite prepares to say farewell
Wine bar Bacco on the Bayou opens its doors in southwest Houston
Wagyu Hibachi & Sushi Bar opens its doors in West University
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Show More
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Bank worker arrested in robbery of business owner with $75K
More News