The secret to avoiding long lines at Astros food stands

HOUSTON, Texas -- The Houston Astros' postseason run has sold out every home game at Minute Maid Park.

But fans aren't just hungry for the team to win its second World Series title. With about 40,000 seats spoken for, fans may run into an issue when it comes to fulfilling their appetite inside the ballpark.

Walking around the concourses at MMP, concessions stands could have lines weaving for hundreds of feet. And that long wait could push fans to the edge.

One Houston columnist, CultureMap's Ken Hoffman, observed a key time for fans to get their hot dog or nachos without losing their patience in a line.

In the video above, check out what Hoffman suggests, as well as which concession stand he says will always have a line no matter the time of the game.

You can also get a rundown of the Minute Maid Park tips through CultureMap Houston.

