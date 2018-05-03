FOOD & DRINK

'Diet vodka' could soon hit store shelves

Some are calling it a new diet vodka and it just hit store shelves. There is one small thing though -- you can't technically call it vodka.

Ketel One is hoping to entice health-conscious people with its new 'Botanical.'

It's a new low-proof, low-carb, and in some cases, no-carb drink that has 30 percent alcohol by volume and is labeled 'made with vodka.'

However, real vodka needs to have at least 37.5% of alcohol.

Ketel One hopes the lower calorie count and zero carbs will help win over millennials who they say are trying to drink less. The price for Botanical starts around $25, which is about the same as traditional vodka.
