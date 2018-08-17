Nancy Pelosi and Jeff Sessions probably don't see eye-to-eye very often, but they can both agree on one thing. No visit to Houston is complete without a little Mexican food.Pelosi, the California Democrat who serves as the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, spent Wednesday, August 15 in Houston at events with Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee and with Sylvia Garcia, the Texas State Senator campaigning to replace Gene Green as the representative for the 29th Congressional District.After attending a community event with Garcia that focused on "immigration policy, gun violence prevention, and healthcare," Pelosi and Garcia met with supporters at Gerardo's, the Near Northside restaurant and meat market.