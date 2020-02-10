New wing spot forces Houstonians to eat from comfort of own home

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston restaurants serve up all manner of tasty wings, but a veteran restaurateur is betting the city has room for an intriguing newcomer. Robert Earl - best known as the founder of Planet Hollywood - has selected Houston as one of the 16 launch cities for Wing Squad.
As the latest restaurant in Earl's Virtual Dining Concepts portfolio, Wing Squad is only available for delivery by apps such as Uber Eats, DoorDash, GrubHub, and Postmates. The Houston address, 5192 Buffalo Speedway, matches that of Buca di Beppo, which is part of his Earl Enterprises restaurant group.
"Food delivery has quickly become an everyday occurrence for many people, so I created Wing Squad as part of my Virtual Dining Concepts network," Earl said in a statement. "Wing Squad will be delivery only, which allows us to launch from a wide range of locations. With this business model, the sky is the limit."
To read more of this story, visit our partners at Houston CultureMap.
