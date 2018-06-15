Dad-approved dishes and deals for Father's Day

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Father's Day is this weekend, and if you're still scrambling to make plans with dad, we've got you covered.
We found some father-approved dishes and deals around town.
Check out the Kahuna Burger at Hopdoddy -- it combines dad's love of beer and burgers.
The Kahuna is a chicken burger topped with Hefeweizen teriyaki, cilantro mayo, pineapple and avocado.
It's only offered during the month of June. It's $8.50 and only $5 during happy hour from 3 - 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Instead of your basic steak, treat dad to the XL Espetada at Peli Peli.
It's a Portuguese-inspired, hanging beef dish drizzled with melted butter.
This 12-ounce serving is $42, and it's enough to share.
Peli Peli also offers a pork belly and a seafood espetada.
For a more economical choice try this - a Buy One, Get One deal on Father's Day at Antone's Famous Po' Boys.
The offer applies to the Original, Super Original, Turkey and Swiss, Tuna and The Piggy, their famous ham and salami sandwich.
Does dad have a sweet tooth? Is he also a beer lover? Pick up one of these Strawberry Ale Cupcakes at Ooh La La Bakery.
It's a vanilla cake infused with Shiner Strawberry Blond Ale, topped with whipped cream buttercream. Pay $3.75 for a jumbo cupcake or $39.95 for a dozen.
Follow Katherine Whaley on Twitter and Facebook.
Did someone say food?! Houston food lovers, unite!