DRINK COFFEE, DO GOOD: Cypress coffee shop making big difference in Rwanda

Within the Boardwalk at Towne Lake in Cypress, you'll find a quaint little coffee shop that's giving back in a big way.

Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee is on a mission by investing in coffee farming villages in Rwanda. By providing living wages, education, healthcare, and clean water. It's a living testament to their motto, "Drink Coffee, Do Good."

Melinda Bodukoglu opened the shop as a part of the company's franchise. It's the only one in Texas.

A resident of Cypress herself, she wanted to find a way to not only give something back to her community, but also to those in need on a larger scale. She says Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee was perfect for the Cypress area.
"90 percent of the coffee is from Rwanda and we bring it over. We are collaborative trade which means we work with the farmers. So from beginning to end, we pay them more than fare wage, and we work with them on different projects," Bodukoglu said.

Open seven days a week, Bodukoglu's location also has a full service bakery to perfectly match your favorite cup of coffee.

You can learn more about Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee here.
