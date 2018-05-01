Austin celebrity chef Paul Qui will not go to trial on May 1. As first reported by the Houston Chronicle, Caldwell County District Attorney Fred Weber announced on Friday, April 27, that all criminal charges related to an alleged 2016 domestic assault were being dismissed, after Qui's girlfriend "declined to participate as a witness."
The Top Chef winner was arrested on March 19, 2016, after police received a call related to a domestic disturbance involving Qui and his then-girlfriend. According to the arrest report, officers arrived on the scene to find turned-over furniture and broken glass scattered across Qui's apartment and "blood smeared on the walls and floor."
Criminal charges against Aqui owner Paul Qui have been dismissed
