Food & Drink

Cheerios changes shape to hearts for good cause

For the first time ever, Cheerios is changing the shape of its iconic "Os."

Cheerios and Honey Nut Cheerios are switching to heart shapes to bring the conversation of heart health to the forefront.

The limited-edition version has already begun to appear on store shelves and will be available nationwide in January leading into National Heart Health Month in February.

Just look for the box that says "Same great taste. Now with happy heart shapes!"

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfoodcerealconsumerheart health
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
HPD to say farewell to fallen Sgt. Christopher Brewster today
Fugitive in sergeant's death may be headed to Louisiana: Authorities
Police sergeant dies after being hit by suspect in traffic stop
Mother says Ring camera in 8-year-old daughter's room was hacked
ABC13's Morning News
Another cold start along with patchy frost possible Thursday morning
Houston-born MLB superstar signs $245M deal with L.A. Angels
Show More
Houston man rescuing dog stuck outside elevator goes viral
13 Investigates: Deadly year for Texas officers
'There was no vest failure' in Sgt. Brewster's death: HPD chief
What we know about fallen Nassau Bay Sgt. Kaila Sullivan
Woman who lectured at UTSA arrested in fake Adderall drug raid
More TOP STORIES News