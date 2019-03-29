Celebrate UH's Sweet Sixteen trip at these bars and restaurants

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Bars and restaurants around Houston want to help you cheer on the University of Houston Cougars as they take on the Kentucky Wildcats in the Sweet Sixteen.The restaurant is offering an extended happy hour throughout the game with tons of food and drink specials, including $4 imported beer, $5 wine glasses, $2 tacos and half-priced pizzas.University of Houston alumnus Chef Mike Potowski is celebrating the Cougars with a special "Cougar Burger" for $8.As the team advances, the restaurant will have long shot specials during the Final Four.Virginia Tech win: $1 beersAuburn win: Free fried pickles with the purchase of an entree