HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Hey foodies! National Chicken Wing Day is coming up on Sunday, and we've found some spots to celebrate!
Check out the insanely popular Smoked Jerk Chicken Wings at Killen's BBQ.
The wings are smoked then fried in a jerk-seasoned glaze, and come with jalapeno ranch dip.
An order is $9.
You can also kick up the spice with the BaadMash Wings at Ambrosia for $9.
They're seasoned with a dry rub, deep fried, and tossed in a zippy Gangnam Korean style glaze.
And you can definitely get your fill at FM Kitchen and Bar.
The restaurant is launching its first ever Chicken Wing Eating Contest with cash prizes.
If you want to compete, sign up here. It is free to attend.