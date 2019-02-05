Willie Nelson launches line of hemp-infused coffee

Looking to start your morning off on a high note? Country music legend Willie Nelson has created a new hemp-infused bean for your pot of coffee.
The coffee is the first product in his health and wellness line, "Willie's Remedy." The line is a joint effort between Nelson and his wife Annie.
The coffee is infused with "certified organic, full-spectrum hemp oil grown in Colorado" and the coffee is sourced from smallholder farms in Colombia. The brand aims to sell "non-intoxicating hemp-based products."
The company claims when brewed properly, each eight-ounce cup of Willie's Remedy coffee will contain seven milligrams of hemp-derived CBD. The product comes with a hefty $36 price tag and best practices for brewing so consumers can get the full intended effect.
The coffee is not intended to treat any disease, but Nelson also created "Willie's Reserve," a cannabis brand which taps into the budding industry of licensed cultivators for their legal, medical and adult-use cannabis products.
You can buy the coffee online on Nelson's website. They ship anywhere in the United States, but you'll want to move quickly. We anticipate high demand.
