Meet the braspberry, a blueberry-stuffed raspberry

Months after Justin Timberlake shared his love for blueberry-stuffed raspberries on Instagram, one major company is showing the fruit some love.

Danny Clemens
Have you ever noticed that a blueberry can fit perfectly inside a raspberry? If so, you're not alone, and the berry-stuffed berry idea is apparently so appealing that one major company is now showing it some love.

The blueberry-stuffed raspberries are known as braspberries, and California berry giant Dirscoll's posted a photo on social media earlier this week showing a package of braspberries and teasing an "out-of-this-world flavor combination."


According to the packaging, the braspberries are not only picked by hand but also stuffed by hand.

Braspberries were thrust into the spotlight late last year when singer Justin Timberlake posted a video of his creation to Instagram.

"Is it a coincidence that the blueberry fits inside the raspberry perfectly? I think not," Timberlake said as he assembled his own braspberry on Dec. 5.


Driscoll's tagged Timberlake in their tweet, telling him to "be on the lookout in a grocery store near you."

It's not immediately clear when braspberries will be available for purchase or where they will be sold.
