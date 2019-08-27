blue bell

Blue Bell releases new Salted Caramel Cookie flavor for fall

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Move over, pumpkin spice! Blue Bell is bringing in a serious cool front with the release of its new flavor.

Beginning Monday, the creamery's newest flavor, Salted Caramel Cookie, will hit store shelves in half gallon and pint sizes.



The flavor is a blend of caramel ice cream loaded with vanilla creme-filled cookies and a salted caramel swirl.

It will be available for a limited time only.

