Blue Bell brings back holiday duo Christmas Cookies and Peppermint

You know the holidays are drawing nigh when Blue Bell rolls out its Christmas Cookies ice cream.Like many of its flavors, Blue Bell says this one is back by popular demand, and it's now in stores.It's described as a chocolate chip, snickerdoodle and sugar treat combined in a sugar cookie ice cream with red sprinkles and a green icing swirl.But the Christmas Cookies flavor is not alone in its return.It's actually part of a dynamic duo that includes Peppermint.Blue Bell describes its peppermint flavor as a cool, refreshing peppermint sprinkled with peppermint candy pieces.But if you prefer Peppermint Bark, you're out of luck this year. An ice cream fan asked if the flavor would be back, but got the following response.Stay strong, Peppermint Bark fans!