Blue Bell releases Peppermint Bark ice cream for the holidays

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The holidays are officially here, at least according to Blue Bell.

The creamery released a Peppermint Bark Ice Cream flavor on Thursday to get you in the holiday mood.

It's described as a "mint ice cream loaded with dark chocolate chunks and tasty white chocolate containing crushed peppermint candies."



Blue Bell has promised to bring back oldies, but goodies, along with new flavors.

To celebrate fall, it released Spiced Pumpkin Pecan ice cream in September.

