HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The holidays are officially here, at least according to Blue Bell.
The creamery released a Peppermint Bark Ice Cream flavor on Thursday to get you in the holiday mood.
It's described as a "mint ice cream loaded with dark chocolate chunks and tasty white chocolate containing crushed peppermint candies."
We promised exciting news and returning favorites! Today, we’re officially kicking off the holiday season with the release of Peppermint Bark Ice Cream - a mint ice cream loaded with dark chocolate chunks and tasty white chocolate chunks containing crushed peppermint candies. pic.twitter.com/Be3nvbuEhg— Blue Bell Ice Cream (@ILoveBlueBell) October 25, 2018
Blue Bell has promised to bring back oldies, but goodies, along with new flavors.
To celebrate fall, it released Spiced Pumpkin Pecan ice cream in September.
