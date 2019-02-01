Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
WATCH
LIVE
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Videos
Photos
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Traffic
Weather
Localish
Sports
Stretch Your Dollar
Ted Oberg Investigates
Turn to Ted
SkyDrone 13
Weather
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Let's Eat
Out and About
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
Shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
ABC13 and You
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
share
tweet
share
email
HTX
10 places to get good food in the Katy area
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5116963" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
These 10 spots in Katy will pretty much cover any kind of food you're craving.
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
KTRK
Friday, February 01, 2019 04:42PM
KATY, Texas (KTRK) --
Whether its beaver nuggets, an enchilada, or just a couple scoops of ice cream, these food spots in Katy, Texas have you covered.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
food
HTX
htx katy
restaurant
Katy
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HTX
MKT Distillery focuses on heritage, family and well-crafted spirits
More HTX
FOOD & DRINK
M&M's introducing three new peanut-based flavors
BBQ restaurant offering free food to law enforcement officers
SPONSORED: Cooking With ABC13
Applebee's is selling $1 Hurricanes until Mardi Gras
Celebrate Lunar New Year at these top Vietnamese restaurants in Houston
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Vigil held for 'Star Wars' fan killed in front of her home
Person identified in deadly small plane crash near Katy
Citgo exec from Houston still imprisoned in Venezuela
17-year-old shot student while selling drugs to him: deputies
18-wheeler driver ejected and killed on eastbound I-10
Woman accused of forcing teen into prostitution
BMW smashes into State Farm office in Katy
Walmart offers bonuses to employees with good attendance
Show More
Priests on clergy abuse list could face charges soon: lawyer
Tiffany Smith leaves legacy of advocacy in Houston community
Tiffany Smith's legacy of advocacy in Houston
Missing 3-week-old girl may be in danger
Former Oiler Dan Pastorini opens up about his time with the team
More News