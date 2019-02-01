HTX

10 places to get good food in the Katy area

EMBED </>More Videos

These 10 spots in Katy will pretty much cover any kind of food you're craving.

KATY, Texas (KTRK) --
Whether its beaver nuggets, an enchilada, or just a couple scoops of ice cream, these food spots in Katy, Texas have you covered.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHTXhtx katyrestaurantKaty
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HTX
MKT Distillery focuses on heritage, family and well-crafted spirits
More HTX
FOOD & DRINK
M&M's introducing three new peanut-based flavors
BBQ restaurant offering free food to law enforcement officers
SPONSORED: Cooking With ABC13
Applebee's is selling $1 Hurricanes until Mardi Gras
Celebrate Lunar New Year at these top Vietnamese restaurants in Houston
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Vigil held for 'Star Wars' fan killed in front of her home
Person identified in deadly small plane crash near Katy
Citgo exec from Houston still imprisoned in Venezuela
17-year-old shot student while selling drugs to him: deputies
18-wheeler driver ejected and killed on eastbound I-10
Woman accused of forcing teen into prostitution
BMW smashes into State Farm office in Katy
Walmart offers bonuses to employees with good attendance
Show More
Priests on clergy abuse list could face charges soon: lawyer
Tiffany Smith leaves legacy of advocacy in Houston community
Tiffany Smith's legacy of advocacy in Houston
Missing 3-week-old girl may be in danger
Former Oiler Dan Pastorini opens up about his time with the team
More News