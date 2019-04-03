Food & Drink

$124 Opening Day-inspired hot dog is a porker

EMBED <>More Videos

The "Break the Bank Frank" is served with fries on opening day only.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're looking to live it up for Opening Day, one local restaurant is offering baseball-inspired hot dogs that come at a steep price.

B&B Butchers' line of limited edition hot dogs runs from $26 to a staggering $124, but each offer a unique twist on a traditional frank:

  • The Chef Tommy's Dog ($26) is a Wagyu frank topped with truffle-infused honey, bacon and bleu cheese.
  • The Beef Wellington-inspired Wellie Dog ($42) is baked in puff pastry with mushrooms and foie gras.
  • For those looking for an indulgence, the aptly named Break the Bank Frank ($124) offers a hot dog in a truffle butter-rotated bun topped with filet mignon, lobster and 24-karat gold flakes.

SEE ALSO: How B&B Butchers got its mojo
EMBED More News Videos

A nearly 100-year-old building on Washington Avenue is home to B&B Butchers & Restaurant.



Did someone say food?! Houston food lovers, unite!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhoustonwhat's trendingdistractionhouston astrosbaseballbuzzworthysportsrestaurantshot dog eating
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
B&B Butchers' Crab Louis Salad
Beef Wellington recipe from B&B Butchers
Give thanks with pecan pie from B&B Butchers
TOP STORIES
Fireworks building in north Houston catches fire
Deputy opens fire on man who allegedly tried to run over her
Crosby residents thrown into chaos after KMCO explosion
What we know about the KMCO plant fire victims
SELENA FOREVER: Final Selena collectible cup on sale Saturday
Astros home opening games to host Bush family, Travis Scott
Texas A&M lands Buzz Williams as men's hoops head coach
Show More
Reward offered for 17-year-old accused of fatal shooting
Indiana school district making sure students don't go hungry
Get free money to help repair your car
A TEXAS MATCH: Whataburger selling Dr Pepper shakes
THE 60: 'Avengers: Endgame' tickets go for $5,000 on eBay
More TOP STORIES News