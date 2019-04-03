$124 Opening Day-inspired hot dog is a porker

B&B Butchers' line of limited edition hot dogs runs from $26 to a staggering $124, but each offer a unique twist on a traditional frank:
- The Chef Tommy's Dog ($26) is a Wagyu frank topped with truffle-infused honey, bacon and bleu cheese.
- The Beef Wellington-inspired Wellie Dog ($42) is baked in puff pastry with mushrooms and foie gras.
- For those looking for an indulgence, the aptly named Break the Bank Frank ($124) offers a hot dog in a truffle butter-rotated bun topped with filet mignon, lobster and 24-karat gold flakes.
