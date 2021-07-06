Man accused of killing couple and 6-year-old in SW Houston to remain in jail

Xavier Davis, 28, is charged with three counts of capital murder for the shooting deaths of Donyavia Lagway, Gregory Carhee and their daughter, 6-year-old Harmony Carhee. He is also charged with shooting the couple's 10-year-old daughter in the arm, and faces an unrelated charge of aggravated assault for a June incident involving his girlfriend.
On Tuesday, a judge ordered Davis be held without bond on one of the charges. This comes just days after judges denied Davis bond for two out of the five charges.
According to prosecutors, Davis is accused of shooting the parents and their daughter in the head before stealing cash from their apartment on Fondren. The couple's 10-year-old daughter "played dead" to survive. An anonymous tip led police to Davis, and court records said a gun in his apartment matched the one used in the murders.
Despite being held now, relatives of the victims told ABC13 that giving him a bond to begin with offended them.
"I just couldn't believe they would give a bond to someone who murdered three people and a 6-year-old," said Dominique Robins, a cousin of the victims.
"I know everybody has rights. Animals have rights and he's an animal, but the bond should be rejected," added Angela Ervin, an aunt of the victims.
Investigators have yet to say how Davis is related to the victims.
