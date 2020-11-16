Motorcyclist killed in crash with Camaro on FM-1960 in Humble

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- A motorcyclist was killed when a car pulled out in front of him on FM-1960 at Timber Forest Drive, and police are searching for the driver that fled from a second crash that was caused by the debris.Precinct 4 constables and Atascocita EMS responded to a reported accident around 11:30 p.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, they found an adult male motorcyclist deceased.Constables say there were two separate accidents. First, a white Camaro traveling eastbound turned in front of the motorcycle that was traveling westbound, striking and killing the motorcyclist.Then, the debris from that accident caused a hit-and-run crash involving two more vehicles. A black SUV involved in the second crash fled the scene.Constables say it is unknown if any charges will be filed in the deadly accident.Investigators are reviewing surveillance video of the accidents.