Driver loses control and crashes into K3 Childcare in northeast Harris County, Pct. 4 constable says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a driver lost control and crashed into a daycare in northeast Harris County, according to Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman.
It happened in the 7800 block of FM 1960 and Lee Road, and drivers are urged to avoid the area. Photos posted by Herman show the crash happened at a K3 Childcare.
Items and furniture inside the daycare appeared to have moved or fallen after the vehicle's impact.
No injuries were reported.