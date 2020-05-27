2 children injured when car crashes into day care in NW Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two children and one adult were injured when a car crashed into a day care in northwest Harris County on Wednesday.According to Constable Al Rosen's office, the driver of the car fled the scene but was arrested.The crash happened at the Inwood Preparatory child care in the 8000 block of Antoine Drive.The car plowed through the wall of the day care, leaving a gaping square hole in the wall.