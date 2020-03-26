Society

Houston sewer overflow reports double during COVID-19 crisis

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Public works officials are asking people to be mindful what they're flushing down the toilet due to problems down in the sewers.

Houston Public Works says sanitary sewer overflows have doubled since people started bulking up on toilet paper.

While public works crews understand and appreciate the use of wipes and disinfecting surfaces with paper towels, they want people to remember that those items can't be flushed down the toilets because they clog the sewer system. Even flushable wipes don't break down well in pipes.

Crews say they only thing you should be flushing down the toilet is toilet paper.

Follow TJ Parker on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonsewertoiletcoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
Body shop giving away free car to single mom on Mother's Day
Future of retail to include major shifts due to pandemic
Thank you nurses!
YESPrep celebrates seniors with parades
Blue Angels fly over Houston for COVID-19 frontline workers
More TOP STORIES News