Houston sewer overflow reports double during COVID-19 crisis

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Public works officials are asking people to be mindful what they're flushing down the toilet due to problems down in the sewers.Houston Public Works says sanitary sewer overflows have doubled since people started bulking up on toilet paper.While public works crews understand and appreciate the use of wipes and disinfecting surfaces with paper towels, they want people to remember that those items can't be flushed down the toilets because they clog the sewer system. Even flushable wipes don't break down well in pipes.Crews say they only thing you should be flushing down the toilet is toilet paper.