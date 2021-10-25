choking

Florida trooper, good Samaritan save choking toddler on side of highway: Video

Police video captured the incident, which took place near El Portal, Florida
By Storyful
EMBED <>More Videos

Video shows FL trooper, good Samaritan save choking toddler

EL PORTAL, Fla. -- A Florida Highway Patrol trooper and good Samaritan revived a toddler who was choking and unresponsive on the side of a highway earlier this month. And the whole interaction was caught on video.

Footage released by FHP Miami shows a trooper pull over on Interstate 95 near El Portal, Florida on Oct. 16. He then proceeds to perform first aid on the toddler. A good Samaritan came to help, too, who had an anti-choking device.

RELATED: Bystanders carry 97-year-old woman out of burning home on chair: video

"Trooper Mathieu's first aid training immediately kicked in as he jumped into action, performing a series of back blows until the toddler regained consciousness," FHP Miami said.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridadashcam videocaught on videogood samaritanu.s. & worldgood newschokingcaught on camera
CHOKING
College student dies after competing in hot dog eating contest
Watch this officer save a 3-week-old who stopped breathing
Somerville votes against hiring former deputy
Mayor Turner to sign executive order banning use of chokeholds
TOP STORIES
Strong cold front brings messy weather later today
Human remains reportedly found in NW Harris Co., sheriff says
50-year-old Houston police sergeant charged with 2 child sex felonies
Pasadena ISD bus driver finds service members' medals outside store
Voting results for Texas propositions and local elections
Harris Co. Judge Hidalgo lowers COVID threat level to 'significant'
Where do we go from here? These Astros stars might not be back
Show More
Unsolved: Princess Blue
Ford unveils all-electric F-100 Eluminator concept truck
Kids 5-11 roll up sleeves for COVID vaccine | LIVE
Teens on the run after robbing and shooting man over phone, HPD says
ABC13 to host national debate on reparations for Black Americans
More TOP STORIES News