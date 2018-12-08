Flood crews find submerged cars stranded in water overnight

EMBED </>More Videos

Cars in flood submerged

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Harris County Flood Control District is still monitoring high water levels across the city after strong floods caused major street flooding in some areas.

Many cars have been found, stranded and submerged underwater. The High Water Rescue team has made several rescue throughout the night.

Water is above the top of the banks on Little Cypress Creek at Becker Road and South Mayde Creek, at both Greenhouse and Saums roads. Officials said the floods are minor.

The underpass at Jensen at Bennington had over six feet of water just before 12:30 am.

A young man was stranded in his car. He said he wasn't aware that the water was deep enough to affect his car.
EMBED More News Videos

HFCD helps young man stranded in his car



ABC13 crews had an exclusive interview with a homeless man who was stuck clinging onto a bridge and had to be rescued by HFCD this morning.

EMBED More News Videos

Crews were responding to a submerged vehicle when they found a homeless man who was trapped for about an hour.


Strangers are also coming to the aid and rescue of other strangers by helping pull submerged cars out of the water.
EMBED More News Videos

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
flash floodinghouston floodweathersevere weatherHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Homeless man rescued from high water near downtown Houston
Drivers forced to abandon vehicles on Houston flooded roads
STREET FLOODING: High water locations on Houston-area roads
How to find your vehicle after it's been towed
RISING WATER: Heavy rain sends creeks over their banks
Houston Weather: Flash Flood Watch canceled early
Suspect charged in kidnapping, murder of 13-year-old girl
Fire erupts at popular Baba Yega cafe in Montrose
Show More
Check bayou and rainfall levels in your neighborhood
Houston-area real-time conditions map
Baskin-Robbins worker saves coworker and fights off robber
Judge issues orders of protection against Cardi B
Two people killed in crash on rain-soaked E. Beltway
More News