Man accused of flashing residents in The Heights arrested

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of flashing people in The Houston Heights was arrested Friday.

Constable Alan Rosen with Harris County Precinct 1 tweeted a picture of Paul David Cole, a registered sex offender, in handcuffs.



Cole was arrested after multiple witnesses in The Heights reported him for flashing.

"I was walking my dog, saw the red bicycle, and I thought immediately about what I read on Nextdoor," said one woman, who saw the flasher but did not want her name used. "I ran away quickly."

RELATED: Alleged flasher wanted for exposing himself outside Bellaire library

More than a dozen people have commented on various sightings of the flasher on Nextdoor posts since mid-December.

"We have had multiple reports coming in through Nextdoor, talking about a man between 50-70 years old on a red bicycle," confirmed Constable Rosen.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonmysterynaked in publicindecent exposurenaked manflasherbicycle
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News