Man accused of flashing residents in The Heights arrested

ARRESTED: Man suspected of indecent exposure incidents in the Heights. 700 blk E. 11th. Paul David Cole. Registered Sex Offender. Deputies still on scene. No further at this time. #hounews pic.twitter.com/EiyIIAg0uq — Constable Alan Rosen Harris County Pct. 1 (@Pct1Constable) January 3, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of flashing people in The Houston Heights was arrested Friday.Constable Alan Rosen with Harris County Precinct 1 tweeted a picture of Paul David Cole, a registered sex offender, in handcuffs.Cole was arrested after multiple witnesses in The Heights reported him for flashing."I was walking my dog, saw the red bicycle, and I thought immediately about what I read on Nextdoor," said one woman, who saw the flasher but did not want her name used. "I ran away quickly."More than a dozen people have commented on various sightings of the flasher on Nextdoor posts since mid-December."We have had multiple reports coming in through Nextdoor, talking about a man between 50-70 years old on a red bicycle," confirmed Constable Rosen.