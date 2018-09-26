Flares and smoke seen at east Houston refinery

If you're seeing flaring and smoke, as well as hearing noise, from the refineries in east Houston, don't be alarmed.LyondellBasell-Houston said it is responding to an event at its facility at 1200 Lawndale.According to an alert message from the plant just after 2 p.m. Wednesday, a third-party steam supply was lost and it is going into emergency steam reduction, prompting sight of the flames.But, it said there is no need for action by the community.The plant later provided additional details in a statement: