Woman admits to having alcohol prior to driving 5 children and crashing

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman admitted to having alcoholic drinks before striking another vehicle and crashing into a tree, authorities said.

She had five girls in the vehicle, according to Harris County deputies.


It happened in the 3200 block of Greenhouse Road near Morton around 8:40 p.m. Friday.

The 35-year-old woman was driving northbound in a 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe when she ran a red light, deputies said. That's when she crashed into a Toyota Corolla driven by a 56-year-old man on Morton Road.

The Tahoe ended up striking a tree in the median.

The woman, a 13-year-old and the 5-year-old were taken by Life Flight to a hospital and were stable. The man was also stable at a local hospital, deputies said.


The girls told deputies she was drinking from a vodka bottle, and the woman confirmed, according to HSCO.

Deputies said charges were pending.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncar crashdrinkingaccidentdwicrashdwi with child
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Saturday and Sunday bring very different weather patterns
Man sentenced for 2018 Beaumont bombings
Chase with DPS troopers ends in North Freeway crash
Tropical Storm Sally forms and could impact Gulf Coast as a hurricane
Study: Restaurant dining linked to increased COVID-19 risk
Rockets' season on the line in Game 5 against Lakers
Biden audio first shared by 'Russian agent' thrives online
Show More
Father of Nicolas Chavez shares pain over son's death
Man in wheelchair killed in north Houston shooting
Trump to visit fire-ravaged California Monday
Man shot to death during intense game of dominoes
Money for $300 unemployment boost to run out after 6 weeks
More TOP STORIES News