Woman admits to having alcohol prior to driving 5 children and crashing

All motorists need to avoid the intersection at Morton Rd. & Greenhouse Rd. There is a 2 vehicle triple Life-flight Major Accident with multiple victims being transported. @HCSO_D4Patrol and Vehicular Crimes Division deputies on scene. Bad accident. pic.twitter.com/l3KtcagbaN — Captain T. Shelton (@HCSO_D4Patrol) September 12, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman admitted to having alcoholic drinks before striking another vehicle and crashing into a tree, authorities said.She had five girls in the vehicle, according to Harris County deputies.It happened in the 3200 block of Greenhouse Road near Morton around 8:40 p.m. Friday.The 35-year-old woman was driving northbound in a 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe when she ran a red light, deputies said. That's when she crashed into a Toyota Corolla driven by a 56-year-old man on Morton Road.The Tahoe ended up striking a tree in the median.The woman, a 13-year-old and the 5-year-old were taken by Life Flight to a hospital and were stable. The man was also stable at a local hospital, deputies said.The girls told deputies she was drinking from a vodka bottle, and the woman confirmed, according to HSCO.Deputies said charges were pending.